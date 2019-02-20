10:02
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Case on traffic accident involving soldier of Kant airbase sent to court

Criminal case on traffic accident, involving a soldier of Kant airbase, was brought to court. Attorney of the affected party Ikramidin Aitkulov told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the criminal case will be considered by the Military Court of Russia.

«The hearing will be held at Kant airbase. Russian investigators charged the soldier with causing injury through negligence as a result of the traffic accident. Compensation issue will be also decided by the court, the person responsible for the traffic accident has not paid anything yet,» said Ikramidin Aitkulov.

Recall, on August 27, the soldier of Kant airbase hit a mother and a child by car in Lebedinovka village, Chui region. The woman died on the way to hospital, and the 3-year-old child was seriously injured.
link:
views: 46
Print
Related
Russian Su-25 attack planes rehearse strikes at targets in Kyrgyzstan
Case on traffic accident by Kant airbase serviceman sent to Russia
Kant airbase to host Days of National Cuisine on New Year's holidays
Anti-terror units repel attack of imaginary terrorists at Kant airbase
Contract soldier of Russian air base found dead in Kant town
Russian Su-25 aircraft destroy ‘enemy’ in mountains of Kyrgyzstan
Russian pilots destroy convoy of imaginary enemy in Kyrgyzstan
Russian side ready to pay damages caused by traffic accident in Lebedinovka
Serviceman of Kant airbase who hit woman with child dismissed
Serviceman of Kant airbase hits woman with child by car
Popular
Seven people turn to hospital with measles in Bishkek for a day Seven people turn to hospital with measles in Bishkek for a day
Plan of short-term measures to improve ecological situation in Bishkek approved Plan of short-term measures to improve ecological situation in Bishkek approved
Jeenbekov: Feat of Afghan war participants will remain example of patriotism Jeenbekov: Feat of Afghan war participants will remain example of patriotism
Fines for use of plastic bags may be introduced in Issyk-Kul region Fines for use of plastic bags may be introduced in Issyk-Kul region