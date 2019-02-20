Case on traffic accident involving soldier of Kant airbase sent to court

Criminal case on traffic accident, involving a soldier of Kant airbase, was brought to court. Attorney of the affected party Ikramidin Aitkulov told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the criminal case will be considered by the Military Court of Russia.

«The hearing will be held at Kant airbase. Russian investigators charged the soldier with causing injury through negligence as a result of the traffic accident. Compensation issue will be also decided by the court, the person responsible for the traffic accident has not paid anything yet,» said Ikramidin Aitkulov.

Recall, on August 27, the soldier of Kant airbase hit a mother and a child by car in Lebedinovka village, Chui region. The woman died on the way to hospital, and the 3-year-old child was seriously injured.