At least 1,500 streets in Kyrgyzstan have no names

At least 1,500 streets do not have names in Kyrgyzstan. The Chairman of the National Statistical Committee Akylbek Sultanov announced at a meeting of the Republican Commission for Population and Housing Census.

According to him, the country has more than 29,000 streets, 1,591 of them, or 5.3 percent, have no names.

«The largest share of unnamed streets is in Bishkek (11.7 percent), Osh region (9 percent), Talas and Batken regions (6.7 percent),» Akylbek Sultanov stated.

He notes that many streets in Chui region do not have names, since houses are not legalized. «The houses are built on agricultural land, so the streets are without names, and the houses have no numbers,» the Chairman of the National Statistical Committee said.

Population and housing census will be held in Kyrgyzstan in 2020.
