Decision of Security Council of Kyrgyzstan can stop work of subsoil users

«We fear that the decision of the Security Council of Kyrgyzstan dated January 30, 2019 on measures to ensure safety in the sphere of subsoil use will lead to suspension or complete cessation of work of bona fide subsoil users,» Executive Director of the International Business Council Askar Sydykov told at a press conference today.
According to him, there are many positive points in the decision of the Security Council, for example, automation of the licensing process and increase of confidence in investor. But there are also unfavorable initiatives that can harm the sector.
Askar Sydykov stressed that they were also concerned about some recommendations on intervention in economic activity, for example, the calculation of excess losses, the calculation of the financial and economic profitability model.
«This is not done in the world. Only the tax burden is determined, and a company does all the rest at its own discretion,» he added.