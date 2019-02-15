Elections of OTRK head. Ilim Karypbekov to run for second term

Ilim Karypbekov, General Director of the Public TV and Radio Corporation (OTRK), will run for the second term. He posted on Facebook.

According to him, he was not going to participate in the competition, but the team asked him, and as a manager, Ilim Karypbekov could not ignore the request of the staff.

The secretariat of the OTRK Supervisory Board previously received four applications from candidates for the post of the general director. The names of those wishing to head OTRK are still unknown. Envelopes will be opened at 17.00.

A candidate for the post of head of OTRK should have a higher education and practical leadership experience of at least five years, be fluent in the state language, know and understand the principles of television and radio work, and especially of OTRK.

An applicant cannot hold a post in socio-political and religious organizations. OTRK CEO is elected for four years.