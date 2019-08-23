16:42
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Ilim Karypbekov interrogated by financial police

Former head of OTRK and Manas International Airport Ilim Karypbekov was summoned for questioning by the State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes. He confirmed this information to 24.kg news agency.

According to Karypbekov, he was summoned as a witness. When he was the head of Manas International Airport, a fueling complex was created there. His signature is under the act of acquisition, and therefore he gives explanations. «Apparently, a total check is underway at the airport, so they ask me,» suggested Ilim Karypbekov.

He added that he was questioned about the period from 2014 to 2015.
link:
views: 63
Print
Related
Elections of OTRK head. Ilim Karypbekov withdraws his candidacy
Elections of OTRK head. Ilim Karypbekov to run for second term
Popular
Search for missing Kazakh climbers at Pobeda Peak resumed Search for missing Kazakh climbers at Pobeda Peak resumed
Corruption in echelons of power becomes major national problem Corruption in echelons of power becomes major national problem
Omurbek Babanov summoned for interrogation Omurbek Babanov summoned for interrogation
Weather alert: Unstable weather expected in Kyrgyzstan Weather alert: Unstable weather expected in Kyrgyzstan