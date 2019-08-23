Ilim Karypbekov interrogated by financial police

Former head of OTRK and Manas International Airport Ilim Karypbekov was summoned for questioning by the State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes. He confirmed this information to 24.kg news agency.

According to Karypbekov, he was summoned as a witness. When he was the head of Manas International Airport, a fueling complex was created there. His signature is under the act of acquisition, and therefore he gives explanations. «Apparently, a total check is underway at the airport, so they ask me,» suggested Ilim Karypbekov.

He added that he was questioned about the period from 2014 to 2015.