Over 2,500 people became personal assistants of disabled children

At least 2,556 people became personal assistants of children with disabilities, who need constant nursing and supervision. The press service of the Ministry of Labor and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The sum of funding amounted to more than 14 million soms.

The ministry noted that the acceptance of documents continues. The Deputy Minister Zhanyl Alybaeva stressed that the staff of the ministry should provide all assistance in collection and processing of documents for a personal assistant.

Recall, a government decree on a personal assistant came into force on January 1, 2019 — a new system of state support for parents, who constantly care for children with disabilities. The amount of payment is 4,900 soms. The sum will be reviewed annually taking into account changes in the subsistence minimum level.