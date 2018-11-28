Parents of disabled children begin to get carer’s allowance in Kyrgyzstan

Parents of children with disabilities began to get carer’s allowance in Kyrgyzstan. The decree was signed by the Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev.

The document approved the regulation on the organization and provision of personal assistant services, caring for a child with disabilities who needs constant care and supervision.

The press service of the Ministry of Labor and Social Development told who could get the money and where to apply.

«The provision creates a new type of social service — «personal assistant». He or she is appointed for a child with a disability who has the conclusion of a medical and social expert commission,» the press service noted.

A personal assistant can be a parent or legal representative (adopter, guardian, foster parent) or a close relative (grandmother, grandfather, brothers and sisters). He or she is hired by a territorial division of the ministry for a year.

Those who wish to become an assistant should apply to the territorial department of social development at the place of actual residence.

«Application must also include a copy of a medical certificate confirming that the applicant has no mental illness, a certificate from place of residence, a copy of the passport and a bank account, a copy of the child’s certificate from the medical-social expert commission indicating need in constant care or constant external care and supervision and an individual rehabilitation program, a copy of a passport or birth certificate of the child,» the ministry said.

The funds will be paid in non-cash form through a banking system or Kyrgyzpochtasy.

The ministry added that a license would be drawn up by employees of the Ministry of Labor based on a contract. «A personal assistant can issue a power of attorney to a representative of a territorial unit for the purchase of a voluntary license and insurance certificate,» the ministry said.

Since this is a service, assistant is obliged to get a license and an insurance certificate. According to the calculations of the ministry, assistants will get 4,962 soms. At least 300 soms of the sum must be paid for license and 642 soms — for insurance certificate. As a result, assistants will get 4,020 soms.