6,378 people become personal assistants for children with disabilities

At least 6,378 people became personal assistants for 6,460 children with disabilities, who need constant care and supervision, in Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Labor and Social Development of the republic reported.

A personal assistant, in addition to providing social services for child care, also assists in implementation of an individual rehabilitation program.

The size of a monthly payment for services of a personal assistant is 4,900 soms. A voluntary license and a health insurance card are acquired at the expense of the republican budget.

Recall, a government decree on the personal assistant — a new system of state support for parents who constantly look after children with disabilities — came into force on January 1, 2019. The monthly payment for the services of a personal assistant is equal to the size of a minimum consumer basket and will be reviewed annually.

The total amount provided in the budget for 2019 is 420 million soms.
