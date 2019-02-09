12:26
Kyrgyzstanis win 2 gold medals at International Freestyle Wrestling Tournament

Kyrgyzstanis won two gold medals at the international freestyle wrestling tournament. Foreign media reported.

Kermanshah (Iran) hosted the traditional Takhti Cup competitions on February 7-8. About 150 athletes from ten countries participated in it, competing for medals in 10 weight categories.

Kyrgyzstan was presented by 11 wrestlers. Ulukbek Zholdoshbekov (61 kg category) and Ernazar Akmataliev (65 kg) became champions. Nurgazy Abdurazakov (65 kg) took the third place.

Iran took the 1st place in the team scoring (215 points). The second was Azerbaijan (112 points), the third — Kyrgyzstan (104 points).
