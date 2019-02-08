Ex-Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan suspected of abuse of office

The Former Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Talant Batyraliev is suspected of abuse of office. The press center of the State Committee for National Security reported.

A criminal case was initiated on violation of the requirements of the Law on State Procurement in the purchase of services to provide medical care to patients with chronic kidney disease of 5th stage by hemodialysis method.

«An audit was appointed on the fact. As a result of the audit, the Accounts Chamber revealed damage to the interests of the state in a particularly large scale of over 107 million soms,» SCNS noted.

Talant Batyraliev is suspected of abusing his official position and signing of a knowingly unprofitable contract.