New head of Main Internal Affairs Directorate of Bishkek appointed

Personnel changes took place in the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan.

The head of the ministry signed a decree appointing Stalbek Kurenkeev the head of the General Staff of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and Stalbek Rakhmanov — the head of the State Witness Protection Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Kanat Dzhumagaziev was appointed the head of the Main Internal Affairs Directorate of Bishkek.

According to the Minister Kashkar Dzhunushaliev, personnel changes are associated with the improvement of the management system, and are aimed at improving the efficiency of the internal affairs bodies and formation of a high-quality personnel structure.