13:31
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Kyrgyzstan introduces new immunization registration system

A new immunization registration system is being introduced in Kyrgyzstan. A certificate of preventive vaccinations is issued to newborns. The Information and Public Relations Center of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the ministry, the certificate is an official document registering the fact of immunization. Its introduction is a recommendation of the World Health Organization (WHO).

Related news
Kyrgyzstan develops law on compulsory vaccination
It is noted that the certificate is issued by a maternity hospital or a public health vaccination cabinet, entry is made at the time of the vaccination, sealed by the nurse of a vaccination cabinet and by a health care organization. Any correction or incomplete filling of any part of the certificate may entail its invalidity.

Information about medical contraindications or other reasons for the lack of prophylactic vaccinations is indicated in the medical records of an outpatient (in the history of the child’s development).

«The vaccination certificate is filled in the official language. It is an important document and is to be kept by its owner for life,» the Ministry of Health added.
link:
views: 111
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan develops law on compulsory vaccination
Measles outbreak in region. Doctors recommend to vaccinate children
At least 27 rabies cases recorded in Kyrgyzstan in 2018
Hajj 2018. Pilgrims to be vaccinated in regional family medicine centers
European Immunization Week starts in Kyrgyzstan
6,000 people die every year from tobacco consumption in Kyrgyzstan
7,000 schoolchildren to be examined in Kyrgyzstan
Parents in Kyrgyzstan refuse to vaccinate children because of religion
Diabetes incidence on rise in Kyrgyzstan
Study to determine attitude of Kyrgyzstanis to vaccination
Popular
Weather alert: snow forecasted in Kyrgyzstan Weather alert: snow forecasted in Kyrgyzstan
Man killed in traffic accident in Bishkek, three more injured Man killed in traffic accident in Bishkek, three more injured
Furniture store burning in Bishkek Furniture store burning in Bishkek
Raped by her father girl in Uzgen becomes pregnant Raped by her father girl in Uzgen becomes pregnant