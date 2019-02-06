Kyrgyzstan introduces new immunization registration system

A new immunization registration system is being introduced in Kyrgyzstan. A certificate of preventive vaccinations is issued to newborns. The Information and Public Relations Center of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the ministry, the certificate is an official document registering the fact of immunization. Its introduction is a recommendation of the World Health Organization (WHO).

It is noted that the certificate is issued by a maternity hospital or a public health vaccination cabinet, entry is made at the time of the vaccination, sealed by the nurse of a vaccination cabinet and by a health care organization. Any correction or incomplete filling of any part of the certificate may entail its invalidity.

Information about medical contraindications or other reasons for the lack of prophylactic vaccinations is indicated in the medical records of an outpatient (in the history of the child’s development).

«The vaccination certificate is filled in the official language. It is an important document and is to be kept by its owner for life,» the Ministry of Health added.