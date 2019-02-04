12:07
Trade turnover between Turkey and Kyrgyzstan not meet its potential

Trade turnover between Turkey and Kyrgyzstan does not meet the potential of bilateral cooperation. The press service of the Ministry of Economy reported.

The Minister of Economy of Kyrgyzstan Oleg Pankratov held talks with Nail Olpak, the President of the Foreign Economic Relations Board of Turkey. The Turkish side was get acquainted with the economic and investment potential of Kyrgyzstan, improved conditions for foreign investors, with the work of the free economic zones of Kyrgyzstan and the formation of Naryn FEZ.

«It was decided to consider opportunities to strengthen bilateral cooperation, expand trade and remove existing barriers to trade and investment, despite the fact that in September 2018 the presidents of the two countries set the task to increase the volume of trade between the countries to $ 1 billion,» the report says.

In addition, investment projects in the framework of public-private partnership in the field of energy, transport, sports and the project of reconstruction and modernization of Manas International Airport were presented to the Turkish side.

The Turkish Exporters Association is one of the largest organizations in the country, representing the interests of business. It promotes Turkish goods to foreign markets, increases trade with foreign countries and consists of 61 unions of industrial and regional exporters.
