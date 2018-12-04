Commodity turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan increases to $325 million

Commodity turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan grew by 50 percent — to $ 325 million for 10 months. The Ministry of Economy of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

A delegation of the republic headed by the Minister of Economy Oleg Pankratov paid a working visit to Tashkent. During the meetings, the sided discussed expansion of mutual deliveries of products in demand in the markets of the two countries, including the possibility of exporting meat and dairy products, vegetables, fruits, mineral water, potatoes, construction materials, components for cars, lighting lamps, flat glass, coal and travertine from Kyrgyzstan to Uzbekistan.

Import of cars and trucks, buses, agricultural, municipal and special equipment, household electrical appliances, cable wiring, pharmaceutical products, sanitary ware, furniture, textiles, mineral fertilizers, soda ash, cotton seeds, and wheat is expected from Uzbekistan to Kyrgyzstan.

«The heads of the two states set the task of increasing bilateral trade to $ 500 million. The parties are confident that they will fulfill it. This year, there is an active growth in bilateral trade,» the report says.