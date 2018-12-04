12:38
Deputy head of Severnaya customs detained in Kyrgyzstan

Employees of the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes detained a deputy head of Severnaya customs Elnura Mambetzhunusova. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

She and the head of the Statistics Department, Gulnura Umukeeva, were detained within a criminal case on the issue of forged documents on the payment of customs duties. Investigation is ongoing.

Nurbek Aibashev, ex-head of Severnaya customs, was arrested in the summer. He was charged with illegal issue of a permit to use the customs procedure for processing goods outside the customs territory. Due to the unjustified use of the permit, the state suffered damage of 166 million soms.
