Deputy Heads of General Staff, State Committee for Defense Affairs dismissed

Deputy Heads of the General Staff and the State Committee for Defense Affairs have been relieved of their posts. The orders were signed by the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov.

First Deputy Chief of the General Staff Kubanychbek Orozmatov and Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Defense Affairs Nurbek Duishenaliev were dismissed. The reasons are not reported.

Nurbek Duishenaliev first has served as Deputy Minister of Defense, and then as Chairman of the State Committee for Defense Affairs since July 2014.

Kubanychbek Orozmatov was named in the criminal case on the illegal distribution of apartments to servicemen in Dzhal microdistrict. In 2014, the Military Prosecutor’s Office opened a criminal case on the articles: abuse of official position, official forgery and negligence of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The case against Kubanychbek Orozmatov was stopped due to the expiration of the period of limitations.
