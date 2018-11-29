13:06
Weather alert: cold snap forecasted in Kyrgyzstan

A cold snap is expected at the end of the week in Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

According to it, snow is forecasted for November 30 in Chui, Talas, Jalal-Abad and Osh regions. Precipitations are expected throughout the country on December 1.

The wind speed will be 4-9 meters per second, it will reach 18-23 meters per second in some regions.

The air temperature in Chui, Talas regions will drop at night to −10 ... −15 degrees, in the daytime- to −2 ... −7 degrees; in Osh, Jalal-Abad, Batken at night — to −1 ... −6 degrees, in the afternoon — 0 ... +5 Celsius. Air temperature in Issyk-Kul region will drop to −3 ... —8 at night, −3 ... +2 degrees in the daytime; in Naryn region — at night — to −13 ... —18, in the daytime 0 ... —5 degrees Celsius.

On these days, specialists of the Emergency Situations Ministry will conduct a forced descent of avalanches on Bishkek-Osh road.
