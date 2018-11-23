09:36
Craftsmen open Christmas fair in Bishkek

International craft fair Christmas in Bishkek was opened in Dordoi Plaza shopping center.

More than 40 craftsmen, designers, artists and hand-made masters from Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan participate in the fair.

An honored guest is an artist and designer from Almaty, Vsevolod Demidov. Those interested can take a selfie with his crazy headwear.

Vsevolod Demidov also conducts master classes at the exhibition on transforming ordinary hats and caps into works of art.

For four days, citizens will be able to attend master classes by the youth creative group OYOUM on ceramics, chiy-kurchak, drawing, body art. Children are happy to eat gingerbread men decorated by them.

Evening program includes fashion show and films about crafts and artists.
