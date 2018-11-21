Ata Meken awaits political assessment of Tekebayev’s case from president

Ata Meken party asks President Sooronbai Jeenbekov to give a political assessment of the criminal case against Omurbek Tekebayev. The leader of the faction Almambet Shykmamatov told at a press conference.

According to him, Omurbek Tekebayev will never ask the head of state for pardon.

«We do not encourage you to intervene in court cases. But it (the case) must be reconsidered due to newly discovered circumstances, such as the exposure and arrest by the court of the fraudster Leonid Maevsky — the only applicant and the only witness in the case against Tekebayev. His statement and testimony in the case in conjunction with other circumstances should be reconsidered by the court from a critical point of view. The criminal procedure legislation has all the necessary tools for retrial of the case,» the party’s address to the head of the Kyrgyz Republic says.

Tverskoy Court of Moscow arrested the former State Duma deputy, businessman Leonid Maevsky, on extortion charges. He is charged with extorting $ 37.5 million for non-proliferation of defamatory information. Maevsky faces up to 15 years in prison.

The case against the ex-State Duma deputy was opened on November 14. He was detained and charged.