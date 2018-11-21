Bill on amnesty for political prisoners ready, submitted to Parliament

A draft law on amnesty for political prisoners has been submitted to the Parliament. The initiator of the bill was MP Iskhak Masaliev.

He noted, responding to questions of 24.kg news agency, that the document provided for an amnesty for those convicted of attempted violent seizure of power. But it does not stipulate that those, who were sentenced on charges of corruption, will be released.

«Then it will turn out that we will have to amnesty all those who are defendants in cases on breakdown and modernization of Bishkek HPP. That is, only those convicted under political articles are subject to the amnesty. Those convicted of espionage, treason, should not be amnestied,» explained Iskhak Masaliev.

Referring to the criminal punishment of Omurbek Tekebayev, convicted of corruption, the deputy noted that this was a special case.

«The president must show an act of goodwill and pardon the politician. Moreover, Omurbek Tekebayev should not apply to the commission for pardon; the head of state can do it himself, especially considering the arrest of Leonid Maevsky. And Omurbek Tekebayev must seek a release of a criminal record through court,» said Iskhak Masaliev.

Earlier, members of the Parliament Zhanar Akayev and Ryskeldi Mombekov made a similar proposal on pardon and amnesty for political prisoners. The latter believes that it is necessary to drop the charges against those politicians who got into prison for corruption. But this proposal did not receive support.