Ex-Speaker of Parliament tells about meeting with president

Ex-speaker of the Parliament, Zainidin Kurmanov, told 24.kg news agency about the meeting of the former speakers of the Parliament and the prime ministers with the president Sooronbai Jeenbekov.

According to him, it was not a monologue of those invited and one-word answers of the head of state, but a constructive dialogue.

«We all expressed our opinion, because the president invited us exactly for this. We also spoke about constitutional reform, about science and technology, about the fact that the bond between them can contribute to development. Talked about resources. Someone proposed specific economic projects,» said Zainidin Kurmanov.

He added that the issue of political prisoners was also raised, in particular the leader of Ata Meken party, Omurbek Tekebayev, who is serving his sentence in penal colony 47 on corruption charges.

«We proposed to amnesty Omurbek Tekebayev, especially against the background of recent events, I am talking about the arrest of businessman Leonid Maevsky in Moscow,» said Zainidin Kurmanov.

He believes that Sooronbai Jeenbekov is leading the country in the right direction, pulling Kyrgyzstan out of the wilds of the populist regime that was established by his predecessor Almazbek Atambayev.

«The president is ready to listen. And this is important. Kyrgyzstan entered deliberative democracy stage. Of course, this form is lower than the liberal one, but it is also considered as quite developed and acceptable,» Zainidin Kurmanov said.

The politician stressed that Kyrgyzstan was returning to the progressive development path.