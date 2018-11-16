Kyrgyzstan preparing two-year moratorium on checks of entrepreneurs

It is planned to introduce a moratorium on the check of entrepreneurs for two years in Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Finance developed a draft resolution.

According to the press service of the ministry, the introduction of a moratorium is one of the instructions in the framework of «Unity. Trust. Creation» government program.

«The main goal is to support the economic activities of business entities, ensure their legal protection, eliminate unreasonable and unnecessary interference of state regulatory bodies in the work of business entities, as well as in the framework of measures to create a favorable investment environment,» the ministry said.

The moratorium, according to the ministry, will create conditions for bringing the shadowy hidden business into the legal field and will improve the ability of entrepreneurs to do business in Kyrgyzstan.

Restrictions do not apply to inspections within criminal and civil proceedings, on statements of business entities, requests from state bodies of other countries, statements of individuals and legal entities on the facts that threaten the life and health of the population and the environment, the State Customs Service regarding goods under customs control.