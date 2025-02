President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a decree lifting the ban on business inspections imposed in early 2024. It was published in Erkin-Too newspaper on February 21.

It’s worth noting that on January 9, 2024, the president issued a decree imposing a moratorium on business inspections, which was amended on March 14. Both decrees have now been declared void.

The decision to lift the moratorium took effect on the date of its official publication.