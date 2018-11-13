15:33
Deputies endorse Ibragim Zhunusov as ambassador to Uzbekistan

International Affairs, Defense and Security Committee of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan supported the candidacy of Ibragim Zhunusov for the post of Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Uzbekistan. The decision was made today.

Ibragim Zhunusov noted that he immediately agreed to the proposal of the Foreign Affairs Ministry to work in Tashkent.

«When I was offered Uzbekistan, I immediately agreed. I know the traditions of this country, the problems between our countries are familiar to me,» he said.

Ibragim Zhunusov has been the Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Turkey since September 2014.

On March 5, the previous ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Uzbekistan, Daniyar Sydykov, was appointed the head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration.
