Kyrgyzstani Daiyrbek Kariyaev took the second place at the World Sambo Championship. The International Sambo Federation reported.

The competitions started on November 9 in Bucharest city (Romania).

Daiyrbek Kariyaev performed in combat sambo section in the weight category of 74 kilograms. He confidently reached the final, where he lost to Vladislav Rudniev from Ukraine.

The championship will continue today and tomorrow.