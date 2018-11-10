Kyrgyz scientists must work for the benefit of real economy

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov, in his congratulations to scientists of Kyrgyzstan on the occasion of their professional holiday, noted that the domestic scientific and innovative potential in the future should be aimed at developing the real sector of the country’s economy. The Information Policy Department of the head of state reported.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov stressed that only thanks to science and education Kyrgyzstan would be able to withstand competition in the international arena.

«To achieve this, it is necessary to improve the science management system, the regulatory framework, replace the outdated system of research institutes, strengthen the links of science with production, create an effective system of targeted financing of science, ensure training of highly qualified scientific personnel, supporting promising young scientists,» the head of the state believes.