14:00
USD 69.85
EUR 79.79
RUB 1.06
English

Kyrgyz scientists must work for the benefit of real economy

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov, in his congratulations to scientists of Kyrgyzstan on the occasion of their professional holiday, noted that the domestic scientific and innovative potential in the future should be aimed at developing the real sector of the country’s economy. The Information Policy Department of the head of state reported.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov stressed that only thanks to science and education Kyrgyzstan would be able to withstand competition in the international arena.

«To achieve this, it is necessary to improve the science management system, the regulatory framework, replace the outdated system of research institutes, strengthen the links of science with production, create an effective system of targeted financing of science, ensure training of highly qualified scientific personnel, supporting promising young scientists,» the head of the state believes.
link:
views: 35
Print
Related
Platform for scientists to be organized within World Nomad Games
Scientist from Kyrgyzstan becomes laureate of CIS Award Stars of Commonwealth
Almazbek Atambayev receives Russian ethnographers Butanayev and Khudyakov
Alfiya Samigullina: Science in Kyrgyzstan is separated from practice
Popular
Naoki Nihei: Ethnic Kyrgyz people look like the Japanese Naoki Nihei: Ethnic Kyrgyz people look like the Japanese
Former Prime Minister Sapar Isakov earns almost a million soms in 2017 Former Prime Minister Sapar Isakov earns almost a million soms in 2017
Ex-president Almazbek Atambayev earns 100 million soms in 2017 Ex-president Almazbek Atambayev earns 100 million soms in 2017
Migrants from Kyrgyzstan have low level of Russian language knowledge Migrants from Kyrgyzstan have low level of Russian language knowledge