Air Kyrgyzstan airline included in privatization program

Air Kyrgyzstan airline was included in the privatization program. The Minister of Economy of Kyrgyzstan Oleg Pankratov told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the company does not operate flights due to the lack of aircrafts.

«One plane is subleased in Romania, the second is out of service. There is no money for repairs. Therefore, the company was included in the privatization program,» said Oleg Pankratov.

The head of the Ministry of Economy said that the list of objects for privatization included five companies engaged in mining and exploration expeditions.

«In addition, it includes a number of real estate objects. We plan to share them on equal footing with an attracted investor,» explained Oleg Pankratov.

The Vice Speaker of the Parliament Mirlan Bakirov added that the government suggested three options to revive the bankrupt enterprises, in particular, privatization, sale and status change.