State plans to sell its shares in three banks and Guarantee Fund

The privatization program currently includes 25 objects. The Chairman of the State Property Management Fund of Kyrgyzstan Mirlan Bakirov announced today at a press conference.

According to him, the possibility of sale of the state share in Eurasian Savings Bank, small shares in Keremet Bank and Bakai Bank, as well as a share in the Guarantee Fund are being considered.

«A total of 25 objects are included, but first of all, the Cabinet of Ministers will consider privatization of objects not involved in court proceedings or disputes,» Mirlan Bakirov said.
