Not a single object privatized in Kyrgyzstan for five years

Deputies are considering the draft law on privatization of state property at a parliamentary session today.

The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to privatize objects of state property, including those operating in a competitive environment of large commercial companies, with a state block of shares or enterprises with state shares.

Mirlan Bakirov, Chairman of the State Property Management Fund, said that the main goal of the draft law is effective management. He noted that the state has not been engaged in privatization over the past five years.

«The privatization program includes 25 objects and assets. They are being evaluated step by step. According to the plan, the profit should be 300 million soms per year, 125 million soms have been transferred to the state treasury now. We can do more, of course, but there are certain difficulties with the electronic portal. A new government decree is being prepared, which will provide for new opportunities and concessions for citizens,» Mirlan Bakirov said.

Deputy Ekmat Baipakbaev proposed to include representatives of law enforcement agencies in the tender commissions for the privatization of state property. This, in his opinion, will help to exclude criminal elements.
link: https://24.kg/english/209691/
views: 131
