Head of State Property Management Fund: There is legal base for privatization

«There is a legal base for privatization of state objects,» Mirlan Bakirov, Chairman of the State Property Management Fund of Kyrgyzstan, said at a meeting of the parliamentary committee on economic and fiscal policy.

According to him, the privatization program was adopted with the consent of the Parliament. It is ongoing now. It includes about 20 objects. There are laws on privatization and on joint stock companies. The law on appraisal activities was adopted by the Parliament and is to be signed by the President. Therefore, there is a legal base for further privatization.

«There are many objects that need to be privatized or it is necessary to consider the path of restructuring, outsourcing, trust management, public-private partnership. There is legal base to date to ensure transparency of the process,» Mirlan Bakirov said.

Deputy Gulshat Asylbaeva turned to the head of the State Property Management Fund with a request to officially inform the media which objects would be privatized and which would remain in state ownership.

«Everything should be clear. I think that the government should carry out this program and inform the population,» she said.

The Ministry of Economy and Finance of Kyrgyzstan has outlined the main directions of reforms in the management of state assets. It is proposed to liquidate or privatize ineffective state-owned enterprises.