12:21
USD 69.02
EUR 80.66
RUB 1.01
English

Ex-president Atambayev congratulates Kyrgyzstanis on Independence Day

«At least 27 years have passed since the adoption of the Declaration on State Independence of Kyrgyzstan. Our young country is developing, we have many problems, but today we have a lot to be proud of!» congratulatory message of the former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev says.

«In recent years, Kyrgyzstan has succeeded as a state and is no longer considered as an impoverished country. We ensured the energy security of the state. We are close to the achievement of transport independence, built anew and reconstructed an unprecedented number of highways. We used international support, but at the same time achieved the fact that the ratio of the state debt to the country’s GDP did not increase, but decreased. Kyrgyzstan has a battle-ready army now,» the former president said.

Kyrgyzstan has learned to defend its national interests in the international arena. But recently, our country was called a failed state.

Almazbek Atambayev

«We have achieved all this thanks to the efforts of all citizens, thanks to the patience and wisdom of the people of Kyrgyzstan. Every worker’s contribution to strengthening the independence and sovereignty of Kyrgyzstan is invaluable. Therefore, the Independence Day is celebrated not only as an official event, but in every city and every village, at every company and in every family,» Almazbek Atambayev said.

«We have many new goals and tasks ahead of us. Independence Day is a holiday with which each of us connects hopes for peace and harmony among the people, for sustainable development and prosperity of Kyrgyzstan,» the ex-president said.

He wished the Kyrgyzstanis good health and prosperity, happiness, mutual understanding and peaceful sky.
link:
views: 92
Print
Related
President: People have proved their readiness to fight for justice
Sooronbai Jeenbekov: Freedom can be achieved only through relentless struggle
Celebration of Independence Day begins on Ala-Too Square in Bishkek
Ex-presidents Atambayev, Otunbayeva invited to celebration of Independence Day
Bishkek to mark Independence Day by concerts, sports events, fireworks
Ex-president of country Almazbek Atambayev has one more TV channel
SDPK without Atambayev. Party conference takes place in Panfilov district
Atambayev’s grandson wins gold medal at International Chess Festival
Almazbek Atambayev not live up to hopes of SDPK party members
Almazbek Atambayev comments on vote of no confidence in Albek Ibraimov
Popular
Mass food poisoning registered in Bishkek Mass food poisoning registered in Bishkek
All got poisoned clients of Ak-Keme hotel discharged from hospital All got poisoned clients of Ak-Keme hotel discharged from hospital
Ak-Keme management denies that UNICEF volunteers got poisoning in hotel Ak-Keme management denies that UNICEF volunteers got poisoning in hotel
Doctor of Science from Germany: Kyrgyz became my second native language Doctor of Science from Germany: Kyrgyz became my second native language