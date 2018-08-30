11:44
Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan gets 22 new cars

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan got 22 new cars. Representatives of the United Nations Development Program and the Embassy of Japan in the Kyrgyz Republic handed the keys from them.

The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev noted that the new vehicles would allow rendering assistance at a high level on time.

In addition, the Ministry of Emergency Situations was provided with fire and rescue equipment for 2.3 million soms from the state budget. The ministry noted that this year they planned to purchase general service uniform for firemen for 13.8 million soms.
