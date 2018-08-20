Storm warning: Drop of temperature, rain, snow in mountains

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan spread a storm warning. According to the ministry, on August 21 and August 22, rains and thunderstorms are expected at night in many parts of the republic; the rain will turn into snow, in high mountains - into snow on summer pastures located in mountainous areas.

Weather forecasters note that intense precipitation is expected in the foothill and mountainous areas of Chui region and in the east of Issyk-Kul region. Air temperature throughout the country will drop.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations warns that unsustainable weather will complicate grazing of livestock on summer pastures, the operation of vehicles, communication, energy and communal service enterprises.