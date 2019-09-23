12:32
Windstorm blows down trees, lightweight constructions in Bishkek

Bishkek residents report about results of a strong wind on social networking sites.

According to readers, gusts of wind damaged a canopy at the intersection of Chingiz Aitmatov Avenue and Aini Street.

User Joshik Murzakhmetoff posted a photo of a tree that fell on a car on Facebook. The incident happened on Moskovskaya Street.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan stated to 24.kg news agency that they did not receive any reports of damages or injured after the strong wind. The Bishkek City Administration is clarifying information about possible damage.
