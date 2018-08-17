Kyrgyzstan to host Silk Road bicycle mountain race

Silk Road Bicycle Mountain Race will take place in Kyrgyzstan, participants of which will have to find food, water, help in cities, towns and villages along the route. The Department of Tourism under the Ministry of Culture, Information and Tourism reported.

At least 95 cyclists from 26 countries of the world will participate in the race of 1,700 kilometers. The route will pass from Bishkek to Chon-Kemin via Son-Kul, Kel-Suu and Issyk-Kul. The participants of the competition will not receive any external assistance.

The department notes that the Silk Road race is a one-stage, unsupported mountain bicycle race that will be held annually during the last two weeks of August.

Unlike the most bicycle races, it is not divided into several short stages. Participants will have to visit three control points, GPS trackers will show their location during the race.

These data will be displayed on the race map, which will show the spectators the exact position of the cyclists and allow them to follow the race.

One of the organizers of the event — the director of Silk Road Mountain Race Company Nelson Trees — decided to hold it in Kyrgyzstan after taking part in the Transcontinental cycling race, which also took place in our country in 2013.

«The greatest attraction of Kyrgyzstan is the natural environment, and what strikes you first, especially if you come from Europe, is how intact the surrounding environment is. There are huge spaces of desert and mountains. This place is isolated by its geography despite the fact that it is located on the ancient Silk Road. From a practical point of view, you do not need a visa to enter Kyrgyzstan, return flights from Europe are quite convenient, and the country is really safe enough. Most likely, you will return with constant memories of Kyrgyzstan,» the Department of Tourism quoted Nelson Trees as saying.

The official start will take place tomorrow, August 18, at 9.00 am at the main entrance to E.Gareyev Botanical Garden in Bishkek.