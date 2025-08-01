Kyrgyzstan to host Silk Road Mountain Race 2025

The Department of Tourism reports that one of the largest ecotourism events, the Silk Road Mountain Race, will be held in Kyrgyzstan from August 15 to August 31.

According to the department, 270 cyclists from 41 countries will cover 1,954 kilometers from Osh to Karakol along the most picturesque and inaccessible routes of the country. The race has been held since 2018 and has become a symbol of adventure tourism in the Kyrgyz Republic. This year, 13 Kyrgyzstanis will take part in the event — a record for the entire history of the race.

The race will start on August 15 in Osh city. The finish is on August 30-31 in Karakol.

The route includes Lenin Peak, Kel-Suu Lake, Tosor, Zhuku, Arabel passes and other natural gems.