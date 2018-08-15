19:25
Bishkekglavarhitektura decides to demolish church in 12th microdistrict

Bishkekglavarhitektura decided to demolish a small church in the 12th microdistrict of Bishkek. Deputy of the Bishkek City Council Natalya Kutmatova told on Facebook.

According to her, a visiting session on the issue of a land plot, on which the church is located on Tokombaev Street, took place today.

«In 1999, it was temporarily allocated by the Bishkek City Administration for a prayer house. The act stipulates that after the construction of the Temple of Prince Vladimir, the prayer house is to be demolished, and the land must be returned to the city. The eparchy appealed to the city administration with a request to preserve the prayer house as a historically established place for the parishioners. But a refusal from Bishkekglavarhitektura was received,» Natalya Kutmatova wrote.

According to the detailed planning project for the southern planning zone of Bishkek, the territory adjoining the southern side of the prayer house is given for the construction of residential buildings.

The parishioners began collecting signatures against demolition of the prayer house.
