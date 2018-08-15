09:50
Farmers receive 4.8 billion soms in preferential loans since beginning of 2018

Since the beginning of the year, the farmers have received 10,636 loans for 4.8 billion soms. The Ministry of Finance reported.

According to it, 1,171.6 billion soms were directed to crop production, 2,730.8 billion soms — to livestock breeding, 950.3 million soms — to processing and services.

It is noted that within the framework of the project Financing of Agriculture-6, the Ministry of Finance of the Kyrgyz Republic and 11 commercial banks of the republic concluded agreements on subsidizing the interest rates for a total of 5,816 billion soms.

At least 1,050 billion soms have been budgeted for 2018-2020 for the implementation of the third phase of the project Financing of Agriculture-4, the second phase of the project Financing of Agriculture-5 and the first phase of the project Financing of Agriculture-6.
