The Central Election Commission approved the protocols on the results of voting and the results of the election of the mayor of Bishkek. The decision was made today at its meeting.

Recall, elections of the mayor of Bishkek took place on August 8. In total, the Bishkek City Council has 45 deputies, 44 of them were present. Aziz Surakmatov was elected the mayor of Bishkek. At least 43 deputies voted for him.