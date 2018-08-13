10:21
USD 68.19
EUR 78.12
RUB 1.02
English

Kyrgyzstani takes 2nd place at tennis tournament in Germany

Kyrgyzstani Kseniya Palkina took the second place at the international tennis tournament, which ended

on August 12 in Hechingen (Germany). The International Tennis Federation reported.

In the singles, the domestic tennis player dropped out of the fight in the first round of the qualifying match, losing to Katarzyna Peter (Poland) — 0: 6, 1: 6. In the doubles, Palkina played in a duet with Sofya Shapatava (Georgia). At the start, they defeated Eleni Danilidu (Greece) and Federica Prati (Italy) — 6: 0, 6: 2. In the quarterfinals, they performed better than the Croatians Tena Lucas and Theresa Mrdegy — 6: 3, 7: 5.

In the semifinals, Palkina and Shapatava defeated Julia Gatto-Monticone (Italy) and Michaela Gonchova (Slovakia) — 6: 4, 6: 2. In a decisive fight, the Kyrgyz-Georgian duet did not cope with Polina Monova (Russia) and Chantal Shkamlova (Slovakia) — 4: 6, 3: 6.
link:
views: 44
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstanis win International Tennis Tournament
Kseniya Palkina wins International Tennis Tournament
Kyrgyzstani wins International Tennis Tournament
Kyrgyzstani Kseniya Palkina takes 2nd place at tennis tournament in Turkey
Ksenia Palkina wins second international tennis tournament in row
Kyrgyzstan takes second place at international tennis tournament
Kyrgyzstanis win three medals at international tennis tournament
Ksenia Palkina takes third place at tennis tournament in Kazakhstan
Ksenia Palkina takes third place at tennis tournament in Turkey
Popular
American John Clark came to Kyrgyzstan as volunteer and stayed for 24 years American John Clark came to Kyrgyzstan as volunteer and stayed for 24 years
Kant airbase hosts exercises involving anti-terror unit Kant airbase hosts exercises involving anti-terror unit
CIS countries plan to create analogue of Schengen visa CIS countries plan to create analogue of Schengen visa
President of Kyrgyzstan fires judge Elvira Dzharkeeva President of Kyrgyzstan fires judge Elvira Dzharkeeva