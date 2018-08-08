17:32
One more section of Chingiz Aitmatov Avenue to be closed for repairs

One more section of Chingiz Aitmatov Avenue — between Akhunbaev and Gorky Streets- will be closed for repairs. The press service of the Bishkek City Administration reported.

Repairs reportedly began on August 8. They are carried out in the framework of the project Restoration of Road Surface of Bishkek Roads. The roadway will be replaced and new curbs will be installed.

The works will last until August 28. The bypass in the east is along Toktonaliev Street, in the west — along Dzhunusaliev and Bakaev Streets.

«On August 11-12, road works will be carried out at the intersection of Chingiz Aitmatov Avenue and Akhunbaev Street. In the remaining days, the intersection of the avenue with Aini, Dzhamanbaev, Gorky and Akhunbaev Streets will be open for traffic,» the report said.
