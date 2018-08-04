214 tons of products from Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan banned from entry into Russia

From July 31 to August 1, employees of Rosselkhoznadzor for Orenburg Oblast detained more than 214 tons of unsafe quarantineable products of high phytosanitary risk from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan. Rosselkhoznadzor website reported.

According to it, the goods were detained on Russia-Kazakhstan section of the state border after information from the Federal Security Service of Russia. Two trucks carried 38.6 tons of apricots from Kyrgyzstan, eight trucks — 136 tons of melons, watermelons, onions grown in Kazakhstan, and 20 tons of peanuts from Uzbekistan. The goods were transported to Moscow, Saratov, Samara, Chelyabinsk and Kaluga Oblast.

Quarantine phytosanitary inspection found out that the products were imported with invalid phytosanitary certificates or those in which the information did not correspond to the information in the transport (shipping) documents.

At the same time, a truck carrying 20 tons of kidney beans from Kyrgyzstan to Moscow without a phytosanitary certificate was detained.