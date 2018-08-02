Customs officers detain smuggled goods for 8 million soms in Kyrgyzstan

Employees of the State Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan detained smuggled goods for more than 8 million soms. The press service of the agency reported.

A truck with a non-woven fabric, furniture and auto spare parts made in Uzbekistan was detained in Osh region. The cargo was transported through the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the border outside the customs control zone.

The total cost of the detained goods amounted to 8,539,591 soms.

«The materials of the case were sent to the prosecutor’s office of Osh region,» the Customs Service said.