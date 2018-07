Kyrgyzstani took the first place at the International Sailing Regatta Siberia River. The State Agency for Youth Affairs, Physical Culture and Sports of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The competition took place in Novosibirsk Oblast of Russia with the participation of 65 athletes.

At least four yachtsmen represented Kyrgyzstan. Oleg Shabley took the second place among juniors. Zhanybek Kydyrbaev became the first in optimist class, Bakai Nurbaev — the fifth, Ilya Spitsyn — the seventh.