Composition of Commission on Consideration of Complaints against Media elected

Journalists of Kyrgyzstan have elected a new composition of the Commission on Consideration of Complaints against the Media. Its members are not only mass media workers, but also representatives of the public and media organizations.

The journalists created this self-regulation body in 2007 at the republican congress of journalists. A new composition was elected in 2012.

«The Commission for Consideration of Complaints against the Media is a kind of arbitration procedure. It can not initiate consideration of complaints, but works based on applications. The human rights community has a mission, the media workers do not have it at all,» said Dinara Suimalieva, the Director of the national branch of MTRK Mir.

Elections of candidates were held on two lists: journalists and public organizations. The commission included Sanzhar Eraliev, Mars Tyulegenov, Gulzhan Altymyshbaeva, Ulukbu Amirova, Zhyldyz Bekbaeva, Elima Dzhaparova, Shamaral Maychiev, Tamara Valiyeva, Dinara Oshurakhunova, Nurgul Abdykerimova and Klara Sooronkulova. The commission will elect its chairperson at its first meeting.