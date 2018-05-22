Negotiations and decisions on Kumtor must be transparent

The Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev met with Centerra Gold Inc. CEO Scott Perry. The Information Support Department of the Government’s Executive Office reported.

The parties discussed issues related to the strategic agreement signed on September 11, 2017.

Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev noted that the government realized the significant role of Kumtor in the country’s economy.

«This project attracts public attention, and all the negotiations of the parties and the decisions made should be transparent and in the public interest. We welcome the steps taken by the company’s management to establish a transparent project management system and expand the scope of environmental protection financing. At the same time, it is necessary to make some progress in environmental protection and social partnership issues,» the prime minister stressed.

Scott Perry noted that he would make every effort to reconcile the position of Kyrgyzstan and the one of the board of directors of Centerra Gold Inc.