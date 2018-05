Installation «I love Osh,» which was mounted in 2016 on the avenue near Osh Regional Librar, was vandalized.

This is a favorite leisure area for the young people. People often make photos against the backdrop of the installation, there is part of Sulaiman-Too in the background.

Last year, the installation was renovated. A capsule with a message to the descendants was laid there, which will be opened in three decades — in 2050.