National Statistical Committee counts mothers, who gave birth to babies in 2017

In 2017, about 154,000 women in the republic aged 15-55 became mothers. The average age of a mother at the birth of the first child was 23 years. The National Statistical Committee reported.

At the same time, more than 29 percent of women became mothers for the first time, and about 28 percent (every fourth woman) — for the second time. At least 20 percent of women became mothers of four or more children last year. This is every fifth woman.

It is noteworthy that in 2017, compared with the previous year, the number of twins born increased, but the number of triplets decreased.

Twins were born by 1,411 women, and triplets — by eight.

As of January 1, 2018, the number of women in the republic was 3,155,000 or 50.4 percent of the total population. At the same time, 1,113,000 women live in urban areas (17.8% of the total number), in rural areas — 2,042 million (32.6%).