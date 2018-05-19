12:55
USD 68.45
EUR 80.82
RUB 1.11
English

National Statistical Committee counts mothers, who gave birth to babies in 2017

In 2017, about 154,000 women in the republic aged 15-55 became mothers. The average age of a mother at the birth of the first child was 23 years. The National Statistical Committee reported.

At the same time, more than 29 percent of women became mothers for the first time, and about 28 percent (every fourth woman) — for the second time. At least 20 percent of women became mothers of four or more children last year. This is every fifth woman.

It is noteworthy that in 2017, compared with the previous year, the number of twins born increased, but the number of triplets decreased.

Twins were born by 1,411 women, and triplets — by eight.

As of January 1, 2018, the number of women in the republic was 3,155,000 or 50.4 percent of the total population. At the same time, 1,113,000 women live in urban areas (17.8% of the total number), in rural areas — 2,042 million (32.6%).
link:
views: 55
Print
Related
President hands orders, letters of gratitude to mothers
Most vulnerable groups in labor relations - women and children
Youth in Kyrgyzstan not mind that parents leave to work without children
International camp for children with HIV to open on Issyk-Kul lake
Kyrgyzstan to tighten responsibility of parents for raising children
About 600 children killed in traffic accidents in Kyrgyzstan over 5 years
Kumtor releases social video dedicated to children’s safety
Some foreign international adoption oragnizations cease to exist in Kyrgyzstan
Over 700 children put up for adoption, 900 children - sent to orphanages in 2017
80 percent of schools in Kyrgyzstan switched to five-day study week
Popular
Builders of Balykchi – Korumdu road go on strike Builders of Balykchi – Korumdu road go on strike
Issyk-Kul region checked for readiness for tourist season Issyk-Kul region checked for readiness for tourist season
National Bank and IMF discuss further cooperation National Bank and IMF discuss further cooperation
Andrea Bagnoli: I rushed into Bishkek on motorbike Andrea Bagnoli: I rushed into Bishkek on motorbike