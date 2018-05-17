17:02
Football team of Kyrgyzstan takes 75th place in FIFA ranking

The national football team of Kyrgyzstan has kept its 75th place in FIFA ranking. The press service of FIFA published an updated ranking today.

The world ranking consists of 211 teams. The first three are still Germany (1,544 points), Brazil (1,384) and Belgium (1,346).

The national team of Kyrgyzstan (424 points), as a month earlier, is the 75th. This is its highest position in history. Over the past 1.5 months, the national team has not held a single match. On May 29, it will have a friendly match with the team of Azerbaijan in Baku (126th place in the FIFA ranking).

The next ranking will be released on June 7, on the eve of the World Cup.
