Heavy rain washes away access roads to bridge in Naryn region

Heavy rain washed away the access roads to the bridge over Naryn River at the 2nd kilometer of Ak-Tal-Zhogorku-Mai road in Naryn region. The press service of the Ministry of Transport and Roads reported.

Work is underway to restore the roads.

«The local population does not need, breaking all precautions, get into the water. Now, according to the latest information, the water in the river is rising and can cause harm. One should use alternative roads leading to Bishkek, Naryn and the district center of Ak-Tala district if necessary,» the Ministry of Transport informed.